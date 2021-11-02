Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.85

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 2252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after buying an additional 199,648 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

