BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after buying an additional 706,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after buying an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,065,401,000 after buying an additional 176,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after buying an additional 444,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,800,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,439,000 after buying an additional 98,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $528.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.12. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $346.66 and a fifty-two week high of $536.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

