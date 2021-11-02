BSW Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.7% during the second quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,101,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,485,000 after buying an additional 493,283 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $27,198,046,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 301.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 342,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 257,150 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADP opened at $222.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.50 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.25.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

