Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.58.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total value of $417,357.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,273 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,352. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $681.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $704.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.48. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 811.89, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.