Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after acquiring an additional 51,164 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $671.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $750.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $723.98. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $578.76 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

