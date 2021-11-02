ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in ABB were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,824,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,879,000 after purchasing an additional 845,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ABB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,366,000 after buying an additional 74,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after buying an additional 102,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after buying an additional 943,701 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ABB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

ABB stock opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.88. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

