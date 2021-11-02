ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,049,000 after acquiring an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,746,000 after buying an additional 86,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares during the period.

BATS NOBL opened at $94.28 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81.

