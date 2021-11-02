Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 343 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,687 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $124.68 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.13 and a one year high of $128.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.87.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

