Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 50,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $277.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.21 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

