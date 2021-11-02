Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.91

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.05, with a volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.
A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)
Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.
