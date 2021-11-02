Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $66.91

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.91 and last traded at $66.05, with a volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKY. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $510.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,403.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

