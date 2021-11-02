Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.57

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.18, with a volume of 77405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,319,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $776,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

