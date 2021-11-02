2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.83

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 19704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

