2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.83

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $28.08, with a volume of 19704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.14.
TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Macquarie upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.
The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 42.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of 2U by 6.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.
About 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Featured Story: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.