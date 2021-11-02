Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) to Hold

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of €15.00 ($17.65).

Separately, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ontex Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ontex Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF remained flat at $$10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. The company offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes; feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons; and adult incontinence products comprising adult pants and diapers, incontinence towels, and bed protection products, as well as produces and sells face masks.

