Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. Purchases Shares of 25,000 TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $10,413,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $12,575,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $6,048,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $2,542,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YTPG remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Tuesday. 137,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,675. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

