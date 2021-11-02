Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $88,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,546. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.36. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

