Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Ulta Beauty worth $76,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.09.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $365.78. 7,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,206. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.80 and a twelve month high of $414.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

