Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,178 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Waters comprises about 1.3% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $62,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after acquiring an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 2.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $13.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $351.09. 12,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

