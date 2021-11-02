Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 112,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,975,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,679,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,537,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,548,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

NYSE:OPFI opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.