Beryl Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 192,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Liberty Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMACA opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.12. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

