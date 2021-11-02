Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

