Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Roku has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ROKU opened at $317.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 193.73 and a beta of 1.79. Roku has a 52 week low of $196.52 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 444,758 shares of company stock valued at $150,233,231. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

