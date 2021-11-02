Rimini Street (RMNI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Rimini Street to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Rimini Street has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. On average, analysts expect Rimini Street to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $933.11 million, a PE ratio of -38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In other Rimini Street news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 1,137,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,281,510.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,292,828 shares in the company, valued at $72,344,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Sebastian Grady sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $47,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 107,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,266.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199,201 shares of company stock valued at $21,009,491 over the last 90 days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMNI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 22.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

