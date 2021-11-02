Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Issues Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96. Archrock has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

