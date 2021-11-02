Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) announced a interim dividend on Monday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.506 per share on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.
About Janus Henderson Group
