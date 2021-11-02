Farmer Bros. (FARM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect Farmer Bros. to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmer Bros. stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,033. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmer Bros. stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 4,759.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 57.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FARM. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

