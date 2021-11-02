Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 210.82%. On average, analysts expect Nabriva Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,841. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

