Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, analysts expect Harmony Biosciences to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HRMY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.03. 1,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,914. Harmony Biosciences has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.00 and a beta of -0.46.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,109 shares of company stock worth $2,319,120. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 64,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

