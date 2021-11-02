ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.990-$2.070 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE MAN opened at $99.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $68.41 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ManpowerGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 128.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $14,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.