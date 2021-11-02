Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 284,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,592,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 2.33% of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TUR. C Partners Holding GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 579.2% during the second quarter. C Partners Holding GmbH now owns 1,124,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,699,000 after buying an additional 959,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,463,000 after buying an additional 23,699 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 214.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 125,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

