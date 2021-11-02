Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 970 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 155,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $100.10 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $101.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.44.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

