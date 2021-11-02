Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,942 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 318,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,383,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,817,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,574,000 after purchasing an additional 140,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,982,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIW. Zacks Investment Research raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

