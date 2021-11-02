ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHPT. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 180.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 315.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHPT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,788. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.