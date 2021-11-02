Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

VRTS stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $323.00. The company had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,983. The company has a quick ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $159.42 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.69.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 27.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

