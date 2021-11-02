Lightstreams (PHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $588,561.83

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $588,561.83 and $413.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lightstreams has traded down 50.9% against the dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00219986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00093560 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

PHT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

