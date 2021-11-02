V-ID Trading Up 65.5% Over Last Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on exchanges. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00051002 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.22 or 0.00219986 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012375 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00093560 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004407 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
About V-ID
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
Buying and Selling V-ID
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
