Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $973,000 Investment in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRH. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.3% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 757,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,067,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $133,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNRH opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

