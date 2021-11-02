Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $404,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

