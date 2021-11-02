Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

