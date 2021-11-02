Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,597 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 4.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Frontier Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $10.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

