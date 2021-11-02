50,000 Shares in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUE opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). Research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

