Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.63.

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock worth $3,273,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 555.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.67. 49 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.84. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $142.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

