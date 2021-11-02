ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 131,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 0.27% of Soaring Eagle Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,534,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

