Aspireon Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.41. 79,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,907,633. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $21.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

