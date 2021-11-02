Armistice Capital LLC Takes $82.58 Million Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 256,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,578,000. Burlington Stores accounts for approximately 1.5% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.50. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.82 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

