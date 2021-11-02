Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics comprises about 1.9% of Armistice Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.28% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $106,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.77.

Shares of MRTX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.70. 1,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.66. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.46 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

