Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,769 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Golden Arrow Merger were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 87.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the first quarter valued at about $299,000.

NASDAQ GAMCU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

