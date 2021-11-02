Caas Capital Management LP Trims Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Caas Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Stamps.com by 404.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.64. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.92.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STMP shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Stamps.com news, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.18, for a total transaction of $408,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,092 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.68, for a total transaction of $687,598.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,896 shares of company stock valued at $11,160,461. 6.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.