Hostess Brands (TWNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hostess Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hostess Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Hostess Brands worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TWNK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

