Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.81.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,615 shares of company stock worth $1,968,569 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.