Short Interest in Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Decreases By 32.2%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the September 30th total of 2,360,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 351,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $372.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.61.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

